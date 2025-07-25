Undercover Prostitution Bust: Bergen County Woman Among 4 Arrested, Sheriff Says

The undercover operation took place on Wednesday, July 23 in Woodland Park, following “numerous complaints” of suspected prostitution in the area, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said.

Detectives from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and Woodland Park Police Department deployed undercover officers to several massage parlors.

During the operations, detectives were offered sexual favors in exchange for money rather than standard massage services, Deputy Chief Michael Brady said.

Authorities seized $13,653 during the operation, which Adamo said is “suspected to be proceeds from illegal activities.”

All suspects were charged and released pending a court date, according to the sheriff:

Ling Jiang, 64, of Woodland Park, was arrested at Eastern Cozy Spa, 271 Overmount Ave. She was charged with promoting prostitution.

Haili Wang, 39, of Woodland Park, was also arrested at Eastern Cozy Spa and charged with soliciting prostitution.

Kyung Ja Kim, 63, of Woodland Park, was arrested at Sunlight Spa, 1000 McBride Ave, and charged with soliciting and promoting prostitution.

Susan Dayana Morales Roa, 35, of Ridgefield Park, was arrested at Beauty Medical Center Spa, 281 Browertown Rd, and charged with soliciting and promoting prostitution.

“The enforcement of laws pertaining to quality of life issues remain a strong priority of the Sheriff’s Office and its municipal partners,” Adamo said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.