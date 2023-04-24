Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

Underage Undercover: Teaneck Police Sting Busts Businesses For Selling Vape Products To Minors

Underage undercover buyers helped Teaneck police bust six business owners who they said sold vape products to minors.

This was the second undercover vape-buying sting by township detectives over the past year in response to residents’ complaints, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
This was the second undercover vape-buying sting by township detectives over the past year in response to residents’ complaints, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said. Photo Credit: Luther.M.E. Bottrill on Unsplash
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The pretend puffers visited 13 shops in all as part of the second undercover sting by township detectives over the past year in response to residents’ complaints, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said on Monday, April 24.

“Six establishments sold vape products to an underaged person,” the chief said.

Not only is selling vape products to minors illegal – so is selling flavored vape products to anyone, regardless of age, in New Jersey, McGurr said.

McGurr identified the violators as:

  • Best Stop, 540 Cedar Lane;
  • Rocklin’s Stationary, 458 Cedar Lane;
  • Teaneck City Center, 1510 Teaneck Road;
  • $0.99 Treasure, 1216 Teaneck Road;
  • Exxon gas station, 228 Teaneck Road;
  • Mr. RJ Convenience, 1440 Queen Anne Road.

Each received summonses to be answered in Municipal Court for creating and maintaining a nuisance and selling flavored vape products.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE