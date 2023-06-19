Unconscious Teen Pulled From Greenwood Lake, Airlifted To Hospital

West Milford police responding to the noon call found Yilin Choi, 18, of Bellevue, Washington, unconscious but breathing on the dock at Lake Park Terrace on Saturday, Detective Sgt. Matthew Kloo said.

Choi, who attends NYU, apparently was unfamiliar with the area. He dove into shallow water and didn’t resurface, according to Kloo.

West Milford police and EMS tended to Choi, who was taken by ambulance to Greenwood Lake Airport, the sergeant said.

Atlantic Air Ambulance then flew him to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, Kloo said.

