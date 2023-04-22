Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Opens Jersey Shore Location

The popular Italian marketplace is open in the renovated 56,000-square-foot space on Shrewsbury Avenue in Tinton Falls, formerly home to the ACME supermarket that closed in 2019.

This is uncle G's third New Jersey location, with two others in Ramsey and Morris Plains.

Along with its staple deli, bakery departments, gourmet cheese, meat, seafood and produce departments, this new Uncle G's is complete with a viewing room to watch the cheese and pasta being made, NJ Advance Media reports.

It's also got a candy counter, coffee bar and gelato station.

Founded in Long Island in 1998, Uncle G's prides itself on being "not just a supermarket," reads its website, "but an experience – from choosing from dozens of homemade pastas and sauces, to watching our sushi chefs hand-roll fresh sushi, from choosing your own fresh live lobster, to buying specialty products that just can’t be found anywhere else – Uncle Giuseppe’s ensures that every experience is a special one."

Uncle Giuseppe's, 990 Shrewsbury Ave., Tinton Falls.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.