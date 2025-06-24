‘Unbelievable’: Emergency Power Cut Hits Thousands In Morris County In Record-Breaking Heat

The Montville Township Police Department said on Tuesday morning, June 24, that JCP&L is planning an emergency power cut that may affect about 2,200 residents. The outage was not scheduled in advance, police said.

“This wasn’t a planned event,” the department said. “It is a broken pole.”

Frustrated residents voiced concerns online, with one writing, “And they do this on the hottest day of the year! Gotta love JCP&L.”

A JCP&L spokesperson tells Daily Voice that the emergency outage impacted 1,700 Montville residents this morning, adding that the repairs were necessary to prevent outages that could affect more customers for even longer. The outage lasted about 90 minutes and customers were safely restored.

"We recognize how tough it is to be without power, especially during extreme heat," Christopher Hoenig said. "Our crews are working around the clock in the same 16-hour shift rotation we utilize during storms, ensuring we are prepared to respond 24/7. We also remain in close contact with our local municipal partners, as we did throughout this outage."

At 2 p.m., temperatures at Philadelphia International Airport hit 100° for the first time in 13 years, breaking the daily record of 99° set in 1923, the National Weather Service said. It was also the first time since 1994 that Philly hit 100° in June.

“Hottest day of the year… what could possibly go wrong???” added another Montville resident.

“Unbelievable. Today out of all days,” one commenter said.

As of 3 p.m., the PSE&G outage map showed no reported outages in Morris County, though surrounding areas were hit harder. Union County reported 1,326 outages, Essex had 1,306, and Ocean County saw 2,873 without power, according to JCP&L’s map.

