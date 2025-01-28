Uber Passenger Stabs Driver Repeatedly In Attempted Bergen County Carjacking: Prosecutor

Fort Lee police responded to Duncan Avenue at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, after receiving reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old male victim with severe wounds to his head, shoulder, and arm, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The suspect, later identified as Marcus N. Marson, 25, had already fled the scene, Musella said.

The victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Marson was tracked down and arrested in the backyard of an unrelated home on Buckingham Road following a brief foot chase, Musella said.

Investigators determined that Marson, who was a passenger in the Uber, attacked the driver mid-ride, stabbing him several times while demanding the vehicle.

Marson was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted carjacking, third-degree aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and resisting arrest.

Marson was remanded to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office pending his first court appearance at Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

