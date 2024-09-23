Two Tickets, One Sold In North Jersey, Split Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

A ticket sold in Passaic County and a ticket sold online via the Jackpocket app matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 21, splitting the $1.748 jackpot, with each winning $874,024.

The Passaic County ticket was sold at Little Falls Discount Liquors in Little Falls. The Jackpocket app is based in Hewitt in Passaic County.

The winning numbers were: 06, 07, 18, 32 and 42 and the XTRA number was: 03. The Bullseye number was 06.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.