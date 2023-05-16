Fair 55°

Two Stabbed, Suspect Seized Overnight In Paterson

Two people were stabbed at separate locations moments apart in Paterson just before dawn Tuesday, responders on the street said.

Jerry DeMarco
Police quickly seized a suspect, they said.

One victim was stabbed near the five corners on Main Street and the other a few blocks away on Washington Street near Memorial Drive shortly before 4 a.m. May 16.

Both went to St. Joseph's University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Paterson police almost immediately had a suspect in custody.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

