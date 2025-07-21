Two Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets Worth $25K, $10K Sold In Bergen County

A $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular ticket that won $10,000 was sold at Valero Food Mart on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland, the New Jersey Lottery said. That winning ticket was claimed Thursday, July 17.

A day later, on Friday, July 18, a Crossword Bonanza ticket worth $25,000 was sold at QuickChek #87, located at 33 River Road in Bogota.

Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and contact NJ Lottery officials to claim their prize.

You can check your tickets and find official game information at NJLottery.com.

