Two Rescued After Small Plane Crashes Into Water Near Remote Island, Coast Guard Says

Their aircraft went down in the water southeast of the Thimble Islands, near Branford, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on June 1.

The Coast Guard Station in New Haven responded to the crash site in the Long Island Sound and pulled both survivors from the water.

Officials said the victims were in stable condition and were taken to Stony Creek Pier, where EMS crews were standing by to provide first aid.

The cause of the crash and details about the flight path have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

“Station New Haven rescued 2 people from a downed aircraft,” the Coast Guard confirmed. "The pair was located southeast of the Thimble Islands and transferred to emergency medical services."

Officials have not identified the individuals or confirmed where the flight originated. They were reportedly heading toward Tweed New Haven Airport.

Updates will be posted as soon as more information is released by the Coast Guard or National Transportation Safety Board.

