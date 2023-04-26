Two Pounds Of Deadly Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Seized From Storage Unit, Passaic County Sheriff Says

Narcotics investigators who arrested Silvio Mendez, 33, also found more than a pound of marijuana and a high-capacity magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammo, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

The street value of the fentanyl alone is nearly $40,000, the sheriff said.

The investigators conducted court-approved searches at Mendez's garden apartment on 27th Street, his Dodge Durango and a storage unit on Grand Street late Tuesday, April 25.

Mendez, who was stopped driving the SUV at East Side Park, was carrying several ounces of pot and a digital scale, Berdnik said.

Nearly a kilo of fentanyl was found in the storage unit, along with a Glock Model 17 Fen 4 handgun, the ammo and more than $1,000 in seized proceeds, the sheriff said.

Investigators charged Mendez with multiple major drug and weapons offenses and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

