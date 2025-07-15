Two People Killed In NJ Flood, Home Explodes, Animals Rescued During Fierce Storms: Officials

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, much of New Jersey remained under water.

A vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook during the height of flash flooding in Plainfield Monday, killing two people, who were pronounced dead at the scene, the city said in a release. The victims have not been identified.

At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to 643 Parkview Ave. and found the home fully engulfed in flames, North Plainfield police said. The explosion appears to have been the result of a gas leak, police said. The home was vacant and no victims were located, police said.

Approximately 40 residents were rescued from floodwaters, which destroyed homes and vehicles and made Route 22 unpassable in North Plainfield, police said.

Officers said they towed 35 to 50 vehicles which were flooded or been washed away from the force of the water. Roads continue to remain impassable and residents are asked to remain indoors and stay off the roads while emergency personnel begin the cleanup process, police said.

"I am extremely proud of all the police officers in this agency and the job they performed under very difficult circumstances," North Plainfield Police Chief Alan McKay said. "These officers did not hesitate to wade through chest-high water to rescue countless residents and motorists and I could not be prouder. It has been a difficult past couple of weeks."

The Plainfield Area Humane Society said the flash flooding caused the entire shelter to be underwater, as personnel rushed to the scene, swimming through the debris to help save the animals, who were chest deep in water. The shelter said all animals were able to be moved to higher ground and are safe.

"We have absolutely nothing - no food, bedding, litter, or supplies of any kind," the shelter said. "What we DO have are our animals and for that we are eternally grateful."

Earlier this month, three people were killed after a violent rainstorm swept through North Plainfield. Two people were killed in Plainfield during the same rainstorm after their car was hit by a tree.

“To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable," Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said. "We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm.”

