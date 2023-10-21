Two Passengers Dead, Driver Charged In Horrific Teaneck Crash

Teddy Mejia was apparently drunk when his 2021 BMW M850i slammed into the tree and rolled onto its roof on Teaneck Road near Bilton Street shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 21, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said, adding that their names were being withheld pending family notifications.

Mejia, 32, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unspecified injuries, he said.

He was carrying an undisclosed drug at the time, Musella said.

Mejia was transferred to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and drug possession.

Mejia also received summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain a lane, the prosecutor said.

Mejia has a prior arrest on his record, this one from Nov. 2012, when Teaneck police charged him with assault and criminal mischief.

Township police and firefighters responded to the crash along with Bergen County sheriff’s officers.

The sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification gathered evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the bodies.

