Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, winning $50,000. One of the tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, upping the prize to $150,000.

The tickets were sold at Krauszer's Food Market in Little Falls and Kings Rt. 1 Truck Stop in Elizabeth.

The winning numbers were: 09, 14, 20, 23, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 3X.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.