Two NJ Chefs Nominated For James Beard Awards

Dan Richer, the mastermind behind Razza in Jersey City, and David Viana, the culinary genius at Lita in Aberdeen, are both up for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. There are a total of 10 nominees mainly from DC, Philadelphia, and Delaware.

Richer is no stranger to accolades. Born in Matawan, he ditched his college graduation for a plane ticket to Italy, where he fell in love with food and never looked back.

Since then, he’s turned Razza into a pizza powerhouse, earning a three-star review from The New York Times in 2017 and the title of Best Pizza in North America from 50 Best in 2019. And just last year, The New York Times named Razza one of the Best Restaurants in America. If pizza is an art form, Richer is Leonardo da Vinci with a wood-fired oven.

Meanwhile, David Viana, the culinary genius behind Lita in Aberdeen, brings his Portuguese roots to the table—literally. Growing up in Newark, he learned to cook alongside his grandmother Isaura, and now he’s wowing diners across Jersey.

A 2018 James Beard finalist and Top Chef Season 16 alum, Viana balances his time between Lita, Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge, and The St. Laurent Social Club in Asbury Park. With his inventive takes on classic dishes, he’s proving you can honor tradition and still keep it fresh.

