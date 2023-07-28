Two More Alleged Pre-Teen Sex Assault Victims Of Ridgefield Park Trucker Increase Total To 5

That brings the total to five alleged victims of Humberto Duenas, 61.

The defendant, who owns and operates Duenas Trucking from his Paulison Avenue home off Webster Street, was originally arrested on July 5 following an investigation by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit.

Investigators found that Duenas sexually assaulted three victims “at multiple locations” in May 2015, Musella said.

One was a pre-teen and the other two were determined to have been “helpless or incapacitated,” according to criminal records.

Duenas was sent to the Bergen County Jail following that arrest, but a judge in Hackensack released him just nine days later, records show.

Two weeks passed before Musella’s detectives re-arrested Duenas early Friday, July 28.

This came after they investigated additional sex assault allegations against him that they'd received on July 11 and July 12, the prosecutor said.

Both involved alleged victims under 13 who said they were abused by Duenas “on various occasions in Ridgefield Park” in early 2003, the prosecutor said.

Duenas was returned to the county lockup on Friday to await a detention hearing stemming from the new charges.

