Two Juveniles Sexually Assaulted By Bergen County Man, 25, Multiple Times: Prosecutor

Andrew Salamone, of Moonachie, became the center of an investigation on Thursday, Nov. 21, when the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit got a tip that he'd sexually assaulted two children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Moonachie Police Department revealed that Salamone had sexually assaulted the children, on multiple occasions, when they were under the age of 16 in Moonachie, Musella said.

Salamone was subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

