Two Injured By Hit-Run Cyclist At Popular Bergen County Park (Developing)

The reckless cyclist crashed into a group of walkers at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Saddle Brook Duck Pond in Saddle River County Park, witnesses at the scene said.

A man was lying bloodied on the ground by a bench and a woman was nearby having suffered an arm injury.

An ambulance was called to the scene for both. It wasn't immediately clear whether or not anyone was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies tried tracking down the cyclist, who was long gone by the time they arrived.

The popular walking and biking path stretches more than six miles from Rochelle Park to Ridgewood. Cyclists are often seen speeding through it recklessly.

