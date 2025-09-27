Two Hurt In Back-To-Back Coyote Attacks In Bergen County Town, Police Say

The first attack happened Thursday evening, Sept. 25, 2025, in the area of Chestnut Ridge Road and Werimus Road, according to the Saddle River Police Department. A resident reported being attacked by a coyote while walking his dog.

The next morning, Friday, Sept. 26, a worker was also attacked by a coyote while walking a dog near Chestnut Ridge Road and North Church Road, police said.

Both attacks occurred in Saddle River, and both victims received treatment for their injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the scenes and began an investigation. TYCO Animal Control was notified and will be assisting, along with conservation officers from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, police said.

Residents who experience similar incidents are urged to contact the Saddle River Police Department at 201-327-5300 to document the event.

Police are warning residents to use caution in the Chestnut Ridge Road area and to keep a close watch on pets and children, advising that they should never be left unattended outside.

Authorities also shared guidance from the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife on preventing coyote conflicts, including:

Never feed coyotes.

Keep garbage in tightly sealed containers.

Bring pets indoors at night.

Remove outdoor food sources such as pet food, fallen fruit, and bird feeders at night.

Make loud noises, throw rocks, or spray coyotes with a hose if they are nearby to reinforce that they are not welcome.

Although attacks are extremely rare, coyotes have been known to attack humans, police noted. Parents are urged to closely monitor children, even in familiar surroundings like backyards.

Anyone who observes coyotes showing no fear of humans, or if a coyote attacks a person, should immediately contact local police and the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 908-735-8793. Outside normal business hours, call the DEP Hotline at 877-WARN-DEP, officials said.

