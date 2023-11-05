Two Hospitalized In Three-Vehicle Pileup In Fair Lawn

Broadway was temporarily closed in both directions just after 11 p.m. Nov. 4 so that members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps could tend to the wounded and the wreckage could be cleared from the intersection at Plaza Road.

The extent of injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Serious damage was done to the late-1990s-era Honda CRV and two Toyotas -- a RAV4 and a Prius, which was broadsided on the driver's door -- all of which had to be towed from the scene.

Fair Lawn firefighters and Rescue Squad members responded along with borough police and officers from Elmwood Park and Saddle Brook, who helped their Fair Lawn colleagues with traffic control.

The Fair Lawn Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.