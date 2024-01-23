Overcast 34°

SHARE

3X Oscar Winner From Bergen County Nabs 9th Nomination

New Jersey will be well represented at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Thelma Schoonmaker and Edward Lachman

Thelma Schoonmaker and Edward Lachman

 Photo Credit: Petr Novák, Wikipedia, Ran Zang/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Thelma Schoonmaker, a graduate of Ridgewood High School, was nominated for Best Film Editing for "Killers of the Flowers Moon." Schoonmaker is a longtime collaborator of director Martin Scorsese and has been nominated for nine Oscars, winning for "Raging Bull," "The Aviator" and "The Departed."

"Killers of the Flowers Moon" is a 206-minute epic Western about the murder of the Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma after oil is discovered on their tribal land. The movie received 10 nominations, including Best Picture. 

Edward Lachman, a Morristown native, was nominated for Best Cinematography for "El Conde." This is Lachman's third nomination, having previously been nominated for "Carol" and "Far From Heaven."

"El Conde" which streams on Netflix, imagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire.

The Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 10. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE