Two Found Dead Inside Fort Lee Home, Prosecutor Says

Two people were found dead inside a Fort Lee home on Wednesday morning, June 25, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Officers with the Fort Lee Police Department were called to a private residence on 14th Street around 11:37 a.m. to perform a welfare check, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Inside the home, police found two unresponsive individuals. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Angermeyer said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Lee Police Department launched a joint investigation. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded to assist.

The deaths remain under investigation, Angermeyer said. No additional details were released.

The case is being handled by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under Chief Matthew Finck and the Fort Lee Police Department under Chief Matthew Hintze.

