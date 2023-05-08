Two-Family Home Deemed Unstable After Pickup Crash In North Arlington

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver whose GMC Sierra plowed into the foundation and garage of the corner house on Bogle Avenue at River Road just south of the Lyndhurst border around 5 p.m. May 8.

North Arlington police, firefighters and EMS responded.

River Road remained temporarily closed between Bergen and Lincoln avenues.

A PSE&G crew was summoned along with a building inspector who ended up posting an "unsafe structure notice" on the front storm door.

"No individual is to occupy this building until the structure is declared safe and secure," it says.

Meanwhile, police were investigating the cause.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

