Two Escape, Two Dead In Paterson Fire

Two people were killed in a Paterson fire early Friday, Sept. 20, authorities said.

Paterson house fire.

 Photo Credit: Jon Ryan with permission
Paterson house fire Friday, Sept. 20.

 Photo Credit: Jon Ryan
Paterson house fire Friday, Sept. 20.

 Photo Credit: Jon Ryan
Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories

While a 28-year-old and 69-year-old man were able to escape, the bodies of two other victims were found in the home at 71 North 7th Street just after 2:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Department Officer In Charge Isa Abbassi, and Paterson Fire Chief Alex Alicea said.

Arriving firefighters found heavy flames on the first and second floors of a wood-frame home, and spreading, the Paterson Fire Department said. Firefighters removed one victim and one animal, who were turned over to EMS, the FD said.

Identification of the victims has not been confirmed and is pending an investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office. This investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

