Two Bergen County High Schools Ranked In Nation's Top 100: See Niche's Full List

Niche has released its Best Public High Schools in America rankings for 2025. The list evaluates schools using data from the Department of Education, along with millions of student and parent reviews.

Rankings are based on academics, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and school culture. Unlike past years, SAT and ACT scores were not considered to reflect a growing de-emphasis on standardized testing in college admissions.

Here are the Northeast schools that cracked the top 100 nationally:

3. MA Academy for Math & Science School — Worcester, MA

5. Stuyvesant High School — New York City

12. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology — Alexandria, VA

13. Bronx High School of Science — The Bronx, NY

15. Staten Island Technical High School — Staten Island, NY

20. Bergen County Academies — Hackensack, NJ

21. Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering — Rockaway, NJ

26. Townsend Harris High School — Flushing, NY

28. Scarsdale Senior High School — Scarsdale, NY

32. Poolesville High School — Poolesville, MD

35. High School of American Studies at Lehman College — The Bronx, NY

37. Union County Magnet High School — Scotch Plains, NJ

43. High Technology High School — Lincroft, NJ

49. Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science — Manahawkin, NJ

51. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School — Jersey City, NJ

60. Half Hollow Hills High School West — Dix Hills, NY

61. Bard High School Early College Queens — Long Island City, NY

63. Walt Whitman High School — Bethesda, MD

64. The High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY — New York City

66. Weston High School — Weston, MA

68. Academy for Information Technology — Scotch Plains, NJ

70. River Hill High School — Clarksville, MD

73. Winston Churchill High School — Potomac, MD

74. Jericho Senior High School — Jericho, NY

76. Biotechnology High School — Freehold, NJ

81. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School — Philadelphia

82. Syosset Senior High School — Syosset, NY

85. Bergen County Technical High School — Teterboro, NJ

87. Lexington High School — Lexington, MA

92. Boston Latin School — Boston, MA

97. Conestoga Senior High School — Berwyn, PA

The top school in Connecticut was Staples High School in Westport, which ranked No. 151 nationally.

Niche said academics carried the most weight in the rankings at 60%, followed by culture and diversity, surveys from parents and students, teacher quality, and resources. Sports, clubs, and activities were also factored into the list.

The U.S. News & World Report also released its Best High School Rankings on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.