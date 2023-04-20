Fair 52°

Twitter Blues: New Jersey Celebs Lose Verification Checkmark

New Jersey celebrities like Shaq, Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and Queen Latifah have lost their verified checkmarks on Twitter.
Twitter began its removal of blue verification checkmarks on Thursday, April 20, for those who did not pay for the company's new Twitter Blue subscription service.

This means that Garden State celebs like Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Queen Latifah, Shaquille O'Neal and Jon Stewart's Twitter pages have lost their verification status.

 Critics fear this could lead to imposter accounts and misinformation spreading while Twitter owner Elon Musk believes it will lead to a more democratic system on the site.

The Jonas Brothers, New Jersey's biggest boy band, subscribed to Twitter Blue as did baseball All-Star Mike Trout, according to their Twitter pages.

