Twister Touchdown: Tornado Confirmed In This Western NJ Town

New Jersey:

According to the National Weather Service, a small EF-0 tornado appeared in Holland Township, NJ from 7:37 p.m. to 7:38 p.m. The tornado reached peak winds of 85 mph and had a path length of .52 miles.

The twister started along Reiglesville — Milford Road and caused tree damage and significant damage to two farm outbuildings, the National Weather Service said. The tornado later headed to Crab Apple Hill Road, causing additional tree damage, the National Weather Service said.

Pennsylvania:

An EF-1 tornado also struck the Midway Manor neighborhood in Allentown, PA. Several homes and trees suffered some damage, the National Weather Service said.

That twister began between North Ulster Street and North Van Buren Street, damaging the roof of a church and nearby shed. A large hardwood tree was also uprooted as the tornado continued northeast toward East Lily and North Wahneta streets, causing sporadic tree damage along the way.

As the tornado crossed North Wahneta Street, the amount of damage began to increase with a shed removed from its foundation and tossed about 50 feet northwest. Multiple trees were uprooted or snapped in this area as well.

The twister continued across East Fairmount Street reaching its maximum width and intensity, damaging multiple homes along Club Avenue and into Bethlehem, PA.

"Here, the tornado began to weaken, but still snapped or took large branches down on multiple trees," the NWS said. "The tornado then dissipated as it approached Pennsylvania Avenue."

