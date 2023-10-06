Twice Rescued Whale Turns Up Dead Near Island Beach State Park

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a Facebook post that the whale had died late Thursday, Oct. 5 and was towed to Island Beach State Park.

On Friday morning, Oct. 6, the whale was transported from Island Beach State Park to a different location on the mainland so a necropsy could be conducted, the MMSC said.

The 22-foot minke whale was seen swimming a mile from an inlet before sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the MMSC said on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

"The whale died late yesterday (Thursday) and was towed to Island Beach State Park," the center said on Friday. "This morning the whale carcass was transported from IBSP to another location on the mainland so that a necropsy could be conducted."

The stranding center was initially notified about the whale on Sunday, Oct. 1. It was stranded on a sandbar in shallow water near Conklin Island in Barnegat Bay.

It was freed twice by marine specialists.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.