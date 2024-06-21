TV Remote Fight Leads To Brain Bleed, NJ Man Convicted, Prosecutor Says

In April 2023, John Davis was staying in a woman's apartment when he assaulted her when she raised an issue over a TV remote control, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

The woman suffered a broken eye socket and a brain bleed and was hospitalized for several days, Stephens said. Davis was convicted following a two-day trial and after several days of jury deliberations, Stephens said.

Davis faces up to 10 years in state prison when he is sentenced in August, Stephens said. He also faces deportation to Jamaica at the conclusion of his sentence, Stephens said.

