TV Knowledge Helps NJ Engineer Win 'Jeopardy!'

Riccardi was the winner on "Jeopardy!" on Thursday, July 3, outlasting two other competitors to win $17,000. He won on this "Final Jeopardy" clue

“Lord of the Flies” inspired this series as did the 1994 film "Heavenly Creatures," which starred one of the show’s actresses.

The "question" is at the bottom of this article.

Riccardi got off to a hot start in Jeopardy, getting 15 clues correctly, with only one miss- a costly "Daily Double."

On the show, Riccardi revealed he has a holiday tradition of a baking marathon.

He led going into Double Jeopardy, but Jason Singer, a two-time returning champion, whose wife was also a "Jeopardy!" champion stormed back. Even though Riccardi got 24 clues correct, he found himself trailing $17,000 to $16,600.

Riccardi played Final Jeopardy conservatively, wagering only $1,000, but was helped when Singer guessed wrong, and was crowned the winner.

According to his Linkedin, Riccardi works at a mechanical engineer in Edison, having graduated from Rutgers University in 2021.

Riccardi will be returning to "Jeopardy!" to defend his crown on Friday, July 4 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

As for Final Jeopardy:

What is "Yellowjackets?"

