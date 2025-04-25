TV, Film Star With 40-Year Career Dies At 63, Leaves Lasting Legacy

Lincoln, who was born in Dallas, built a career that spanned more than four decades. She starred in hits like "Children of the Night," "Heart of the City," "Outlaws," and "Highway to Heaven." Her breakout role came in 1987 when she was cast as Linda Fairgate on the CBS hit soap opera Knots Landing, where she quickly became a household name.

Her family did not say how she died, but she battled breast cancer for years, the New York Post reported. She passed on Tuesday, April 22.

Throughout her life, Lincoln stayed true to her Texas roots. She founded the Actors Audition Studios in Dallas, where she mentored aspiring actors.

Lincoln also shared her industry experience in her 2008 book, "Get Started, Not Scammed," aimed at helping young actors navigate the tough world of show business.

She faced personal heartbreak, too. Her late husband died from cancer at just 43 years old. Despite her battles, Lincoln’s proudest legacy remains her family. She is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

Her passing is a major loss not only for fans of classic TV and horror films but also for the many students and actors she inspired along the way.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.