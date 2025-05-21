'Tush Push' Ban Narrowly Rejected By NFL Owners: See What Jets Reportedly Wanted

Poll Should the NFL ban the "tush push" play? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should the NFL ban the "tush push" play? Yes 0%

NFL owners officially voted down a proposal to ban the controversial quarterback sneak play known as the "tush push," according to NFL.com. The vote was taken during the NFL's spring league meeting on Wednesday, May 21.

The Philadelphia Eagles helped popularize the play over the past few seasons, culminating in the franchise's second Super Bowl victory in February. "Tush push" critics have said the scrum isn't a true football play and may be dangerous for players, especially linemen.

The Green Bay Packers proposed the ban, which fell two votes shy of the 24 needed to pass. NFL.com senior insider Ian Rapoport pointed out on Bluesky that the Packers lost their ban vote 22-10 – the same "score" as their January playoff loss to the Eagles.

The Eagles wasted no time taking another victory lap.

The team posted an Instagram picture of QB Jalen Hurts about to attempt the play against the Packers with two words: "Push on." Philly continued trolling with a 26-minute YouTube video of the Birds running the "tush push."

Before the vote, the proposal's language was updated to resemble a similar rule that was in effect until 2005. The ban would have eliminated pushing or pulling a ballcarrier "in any direction at any time," while lifting the player to his feet also would have been outlawed.

According to ESPN, the Eagles have run by far the most "tush push" sneaks since 2022, attempting the play at least 108 times. The Buffalo Bills have tried it 55 times, while the Chicago Bears have "tush pushed" 16 times.

The Eagles and Bills have been the most successful teams at the "tush push," scoring a touchdown or getting a first down on 87% of attempts. The rest of the NFL was successful 71% of the time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that other teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, and New York Jets joined the Eagles in opposing the ban.

Mike Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker with the Pats and the team's new head coach, was a vocal supporter of the "tush push" in league discussions, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce and team owner Jeffrey Lurie also lobbied to keep the play.

In a separate vote, owners approved a proposal to allow teams to declare an onside kick at any time during a game when trailing. A change for the 2024 season only permitted teams to declare onside kicks in the fourth quarter.

As for the "tush push," the play is sure to be talked about when the Packers host the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

