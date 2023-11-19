Tuddies For Tommy: Bosco Grad DeVito Notches First NFL Win With NY Giants

North Jersey's Tommy DeVito continues to defy the odds, notching his first career win Sunday, Nov. 19 on the road against the Washington Commanders as the Giants earned their third win 31 to 19.

And possibly pushed themselves out of contention for the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

It wasn't always pretty, but the Cedar Grove native and Don Bosco grad threw 246 yards for three touchdowns, despite being battered behind a beleaguered offensive line that allowed nine sacks.

The 25-year-old QB will return home following his big win — a home he now famously shares with his parents — as the Giants look ahead to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 26.

DeVito was thrust into emergency action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders following a season-ending injury to starter Daniel Jones and then a rib injury to backup Tyrod Taylor which he described as "not season-ending in (his) mind."

He then made his first start in a forgettable, lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

DeVito recently garnered local and national attention last week when he said "everything is handled for me" in an ESPN interview, where he admitted his mother still makes his bed and takes care of him.

"Everything that I need is there at the house," he said. "The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."

DeVeto once again captured the nation's eyes on Sunday when he celebrated a Saquon Barkley touchdown with a little Italian flare.

After going undrafted, the New Jersey native is earning approximately $44,000 per week after signing a contract worth upwards of $2.7 million, though it is not guaranteed. Meanwhile, Jones signed a four-year $160 million contract with $92 million guaranteed, according to Sportrac.

DeVito is the son of a hard-working plumber, Tom, who has made headlines all his own after being spotted in the stands questioning calls, and mom Alexandra, who continues to take care of her son - and touting his success - even as he's become a household name.

Moving forward, DeVito looks to be in the driver's seat running the Giants' offense after Taylor was placed on the Injured Reserve list.

In his ESPN interview, DeVito was both joked about by teammates and praised for his intrinsic knowledge of Northern Jersey.

"I've been over there. I love going to his spot," fellow rookie Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt mused about his parents' place. "He has a little hot tub in the back. The crazy thing about it is he lives, maybe, 15 minutes away. So he's close."

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson also boasted about DeVito's Jersey swagger.

"When I came out here, that is what I thought a New Jersey guy was," he said. "I love Tommy. Absolutely love Tommy. He's got, obviously, a loud personality. But he's always fun, always having a good time. He's just a very self-confident guy, and not in a bad way."

With his "Rudy" story now complete, the only question left is who plays the New Jersey native in the feel-good movie.

