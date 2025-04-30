TSA Rolls Out New Rules For Carry-On, Checked Bags

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has rolled out revised security guidelines that simultaneously relax some long-standing restrictions on carry-on items while tightening rules on checked baggage.

What’s Changing For Carry-Ons?

At select airports, including Atlanta (ATL), John F. Kennedy (JFK), and Los Angeles International (LAX), new CT scanners are making it easier for passengers to keep items in their bags during screening.

The advanced imaging tech allows travelers departing from these airports to bring full-size liquids and other unusual items that were previously banned from carry-ons, including:

Prescription and over-the-counter liquid medications

Wet batteries

Fresh eggs

Biological specimens

Live fish

However, if you're departing from an airport without the upgraded scanners, the standard 3-1-1 liquids rule still applies:

Liquids, aerosols, creams, gels, and pastes must be in containers 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less

All items must fit in a quart-sized, clear, zip-top bag

Exceptions apply to medications and infant/child nourishment

Duty-free liquids purchased abroad are allowed only under strict conditions and in secure, tamper-evident bags

What’s Changing For Checked Bags?

Effective Saturday, March 1, power banks — portable chargers used for phones and other devices — are no longer permitted in checked luggage.

Travelers must pack these in carry-on bags only. The rule aims to reduce fire risk from lithium-ion batteries stored in the cargo hold.

Size Reminders

Carry-on items must still fit in the overhead bin or under the seat in front of you. Most airlines follow these maximum dimensions:

Carry-on bags: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)

Personal items: 18 x 14 x 8 inches (45 x 35 x 20 cm)

