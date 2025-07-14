TSA Clarifies Rule Involving Status Of Popular Carry-On Item

The agency has issued a summer reminder about portable power banks—those pocket-size lithium-ion battery packs that keep phones and tablets alive on long flights.

The bottom line: they are allowed only in carry-on luggage, never in checked bags.

TSA’s rule is explicit:

Carry-On Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: No

"Portable chargers or power banks containing a lithium ion battery must be packed in carry-on bags," the agency says. "Spare lithium batteries, which include both power banks and phone chargers, are prohibited in checked luggage.”

Why the hard line? Lithium-ion cells can enter “thermal runaway,” a chain reaction that can spark a fire. Flight crews are trained to handle such incidents in the cabin, but a blaze in the hold is far harder to reach.

Size matters too. Federal guidelines cap most batteries at 100 watt-hours (Wh) with no paperwork required.

Units between 101 Wh and 160 Wh may travel only with airline approval, and anything larger is outright banned. Manufacturers usually print the Wh rating on the case; if yours is unlabeled or oversized, security officers can confiscate it on the spot.

TSA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) offer these additional tips:

Tape or cover exposed terminals to avoid short circuits.

Keep the bank within reach—never in an overhead bin—if you plan to charge a device in flight.

Alert a flight attendant immediately if a battery feels hot, swells, smokes or smells odd.

Individual airlines may layer on stricter limits, so seasoned travelers still check carrier websites before departure.

With summer travel surging and gate-side bag checks common on full flights, experts suggest leaving room in your personal item for your charger.

If a carry-on bag is tagged to go below, all spare batteries must be removed and kept with you in the cabin. No exceptions, and no last-minute scrambling at the jet bridge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.