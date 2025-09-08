Trump's Lewd Birthday Note, Drawing To Jeffrey Epstein Released After House Subpoena

House Oversight Committee Democrats posted the drawing on social media on Monday, Sept. 8. The note features a typewritten conversation between Trump and Epstein inside the outline of a female torso.

Trump's signature is seen just below the thighs of the drawing, which appears to mimic pubic hair. The graphic birthday note was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in mid-July.

Oversight Dems used the purported Trump drawing to call attention to his ties to Epstein, along with Epstein's girlfriend and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

"🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn't exist," Oversight Dems posted. "Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!"

The card's conversation includes what some believe are references to Epstein's sexual abuse of girls.

"We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," Trump says on the note.

"Yes, we do, come to think of it," Epstein replies.

"Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" Trump asks.

"As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you," Epstein responds.

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," Trump says at the end of the dialogue.

Trump has previously denied the note's existence, claiming that "These are not my words, not the way I talk," CNBC reported. He has launched a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for its original report.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated Trump's denial.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," Leavitt posted on social media. "President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

The note was a part of several materials released to the House Oversight Committee after it issued a subpoena, Politico reported. Other items included Epstein's will from 2019 and information about Epstein's bank accounts.

The release also reportedly included the 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. The deal was spearheaded by Alex Acosta, who would go on to serve as Trump's Labor Secretary from April 2017 to July 2019.

Trump has faced growing backlash in recent months after the Justice Department claimed Epstein had no "client list" and announced that it wouldn't release further files about the disgraced New York financier's case. DOJ officials privately told Trump in May that his name appeared several times in Epstein-related files.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. The DOJ says he died by suicide, but his death has fueled conspiracy theories.

Once using Epstein-related conspiracies to his political benefit, Trump has baselessly claimed that the Epstein case is a "hoax" created by the Democratic Party.

"The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!" Trump said in a social media post on Friday, Sept. 5. "They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that?"

Critics say Trump has used controversies like restaurant chain Cracker Barrel's failed rebranding attempt to distract from Epstein, who had a mansion near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. As Epstein survivors and child sexual abuse advocates demanded the release of Epstein-related files, Trump shared bizarre memes and AI videos of his Democratic rivals.

Two Trump loyalists, Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been among the most vocal Republicans asking Trump for more transparency regarding the Epstein case.

