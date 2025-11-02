Trump’s Disapproval Rating Grows, But Democrats Are Seen As ‘Out Of Touch’: New Poll

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted Friday, Oct. 24 through Tuesday, Oct. 28 finds 41 percent approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove — the highest disapproval in this series since January 2021.

The national online survey included 2,725 adults and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points

The broad dissatisfaction with Trump has not yielded a clear Democratic edge. Among registered voters, 46 percent prefer the Democratic candidate for the US House, while 44 percent prefer the Republican, within the margin of error. Among all adults, it is 42 percent Democratic to 39 percent Republican, with a notable share saying they would not vote.

Approval among self-identified Republicans is 86 percent, while 95 percent of Democrats disapprove. Independents split 30 percent approve to 69 percent disapprove

Voters say both parties, and Trump himself, are not connecting. Sixty-eight percent say the Democratic Party is out of touch, while 30 percent say it is in touch. For Republicans, 61 percent say out of touch and 37 percent say in touch. On Trump, 63 percent say he is out of touch and 36 percent say he is in touch.

Majorities disapprove of Trump’s handling of eight tested issues, including the economy, immigration, tariffs, crime, managing the federal government, US relations with other countries, and the war in Ukraine.

The narrowest margin is his handling of Israel and Gaza, where 52 percent disapprove and 46 percent approve.

On the economy, 62 percent disapprove and 37 percent approve.

On immigration, 56 percent disapprove and 43 percent approve.

On tariffs, 65 percent disapprove and 33 percent approve.

A clear majority, 64 percent, say Trump is “going too far” in trying to expand presidential power; 30 percent say he is handling it about right.

Majorities also express concern about actions such as sending the National Guard to patrol US cities and cutting the federal workforce, in questions testing perceived overreach and balance.

Two-thirds say the country is on the wrong track, compared with 32 percent who say it is headed in the right direction.

More Americans say the economy has gotten worse since Trump took office than better, 52 percent to 27 percent, while 20 percent say it is about the same.

The bottomline judgment is blunt. Disapproval of Trump has grown. But voters are not rushing to Democrats, whom many also view as out of touch — keeping the 2026 fight for Congress wide open.

