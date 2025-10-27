Trump Warns Of Rising Crime, Soaring Energy Costs If Mikie Sherrill Is Elected

“Why would anyone vote for New Jersey and Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, when they want transgender for everybody, men playing in women’s sports, High Crime, and the most expensive Energy prices almost anywhere in the World?” Trump wrote.

Trump warned that under Democrat leadership, gas prices will rise to $4, 5, $6 a gallon.

"Your Electric and other Energy costs will, likewise, SOAR," Trump said. "“Under President Trump, ME, Gasoline will come down to approximately $2 a Gallon, very soon!”

The president also warned of an increase in crime if Sherrill and Spanberger are elected.

“All you’ll get from voting Democrat is unrelentingly High Crime...and HEARTACHE!” Trump wrote.

Trump appeared at a tele-hall for New Jersey Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli on Friday where he touted his ability to bring down energy costs in the Garden State, while also mocking Sherrill's name.

“Mikie, as they call her, the only thing she’s got is an unusual name, other than that she’s terrible,” Trump said. “Mikie Sherrill looks [like] such an innocent name, but her energy policies would send your prices soaring and make New Jersey even more expensive than it already is.”

Sherill, whose given name is Rebecca Michelle, said her father started calling her "Mikie" when she was a toddler. In a statement following the tele-hall, Sherill said Ciattarelli was running to be Trump's lackey.

“Jack has cheered Trump on as he rips away healthcare from hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans and drives up costs while pocketing billions with his tariff regime,” Sherrill said. “When Jack got Trump on the phone tonight, he couldn’t even bring himself to say a word about New Jersey commuters and Trump’s attack on the Gateway Tunnel Project. It’s pathetic.”

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Sherrill on Saturday, Nov. 1 in Newark.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.