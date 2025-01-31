Trump To Hit Canada, Mexico, China With Tariffs: Here's When, How Much

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at a news conference Friday afternoon, Jan. 31 that both of America's neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be slapped with 25 percent tariffs on goods. A third nation, China, will be hit with 10 percent tariffs.

They take effect on Saturday, Feb. 1, and are "for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country,” Leavitt said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier said he told Trump in a meeting in Florida before Inauguration Day on Monday, Jan. 20 that Canada accounts for only around one percent of fentanyl that enters the US.

Trudeau has since said that he will respond with tariffs on US goods if Trump implemented them on Canada.

Many economists have said tariffs will result in cost increases for consumers, but Leavitt said Trump is determined to bring down prices.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.