Trump 'Terminates' $16B NY/NJ Gateway Tunnel Project

"The project in New York — it’s billions and billions of dollars that [U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)] Schumer has worked 20 years to get," Trump said during a Wednesday, Oct. 16 press conference. "It’s terminated. Tell him it’s terminated, Jennifer."

The surprise remark came during a press conference about the federal government shutdown.

Schumer quipped back on X, calling Gateway "the most important infrastructure project" in the nation.

"Donald Trump trying to kill it again is pure spite and stupidity. It’s petty revenge politics that would screw hundreds of thousands of New York and New Jersey commuters, choke off our economy, and kill good-paying jobs. It’s vindictive, reckless, and foolish."

About Gateway

The project, funded by the federal government, will create a commuter rail tunnel between New Jersey and Penn Station in Manhattan.

Amtrak says the project will modernize the most congested stretch of the Northeast Corridor — a critical 10-mile segment between Newark, NJ and New York Penn Station, the busiest rail hub in the nation. The project will expand the corridor from two to four mainline tracks, significantly increasing capacity and reliability for passengers. Once complete, the program will double the number of trains able to travel under the Hudson River and improve resiliency for approximately 200,000 daily riders who rely on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, long-distance, and state-supported services, as well as NJ Transit’s 450 daily trains.

According to the Hudson Tunnel Project, federal and state agencies have completed the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) for the long-awaited project, a key step under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The review was led by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), NJ Transit, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to assess the project’s impacts on the human, cultural, and natural environment.

The plan — known as the Preferred Alternative — calls for the construction of a new two-track rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between Secaucus, NJ, and Penn Station, NY, followed by the rehabilitation of the existing North River Tunnel, which was severely damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Once completed, both tunnels will operate simultaneously, improving reliability, resiliency, and capacity for Amtrak and NJ Transit trains. The FEIS also includes a Programmatic Agreement to protect historic and cultural resources under the National Historic Preservation Act. The FRA and FTA issued final approvals in May 2021, and in October 2023 approved a NEPA re-evaluation to accommodate new design modifications in Hudson County.

