Trump Team Weighs Using Insurrection Act In US Cities, Report Says: What It Means

Five people with knowledge of internal talks told NBC News that White House officials have held increasingly serious discussions about the rarely used law, as the president pushes for stronger federal action in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland.

The outlet added that the White House is continuing to evaluate timing and legal thresholds as discussions progress.

President Trump had told reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 7, that he'd consider declaring an "insurrection" inside the United States, accusing Democratic governors and mayors of preventing the federal government from enforcing immigration laws and turning their cities into "war zones."

"Chicago's a great city where there's a lot of crime," Trump said. "And if the governor can't do the job, we'll do the job. It's all very simple."

Trump followed that statement up with a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Oct. 8 calling for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to be jailed.

Trump wrote: "Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!"

The Insurrection Act, first enacted in 1807, allows a president to deploy the military domestically and to federalize National Guard units under specific circumstances.

It serves as a major exception to the Posse Comitatus Act’s general ban on military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

The law can be invoked at a state's request to quell unrest, to enforce federal law when courts cannot function, or to protect civil rights when violence prevents citizens from exercising constitutional rights.

It was last invoked in 1992, when President George H.W. Bush sent federal troops to Los Angeles at California’s request during the Rodney King riots.

Invoking it now would grant sweeping, though legally bounded, authority to use military forces to support local and federal law enforcement in US cities, short of imposing martial law.

Critics argue the administration is overstating urban disorder, while supporters say tougher federal action is needed.

