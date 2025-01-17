Trump Swearing-In Ceremony, Inaugural Address Moved Indoors

Extremely cold temperatures forecast for Monday, Jan. 20 in Washington, DC have resulted in the change.

President-elect Donald Trump announced the move in a social media post at noon Friday, Jan. 17, saying, "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.

"It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.”

Trump will be sworn in at noon Monday, becoming only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, along with former New York Gov. Grover Cleveland.

