Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On Japan, South Korea As Global Trade Deals Deadline Nears

Trump released screenshots of letters announcing the new tariffs on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, July 7. The letters were addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Both letters say the US will begin charging the new tariff rate on Thursday, Aug. 1.

"Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Japan's Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States," Trump's letter to Shigeru said. "This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!"

The announcement came before Trump's deadline of Wednesday, July 9, on a pause to implementing his sweeping tariffs. In the so-called "liberation day" announcement, Japan faced a 24% duty, while South Korea was set to receive a 25% tariff.

In both letters, Trump said the new tariffs would apply to "any and all" products from Japan and South Korea.

"Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," the letters said. "Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country."

The letters also offered relief for Japanese and South Korean companies that move production to the US, along with room for future negotiations.

"These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country," Trump wrote.

Shortly after the Japan and South Korea announcements, Trump posted more letters revealing tariffs that he'll place on other countries:

Laos - 40%

Myanmar - 40%

South Africa - 30%

Kazakhstan - 25%

Malaysia - 25%

The latest tariffs come hours after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the Trump administration is expected to make "several" trade announcements over the next two days. Trump said on Sunday, July 6, that the White House could issue up to 15 letters laying out new rates while claiming that "some deals have been made."

At the start of the "liberation day" tariff pause, Trump and his staff claimed they could make "90 deals in 90 days," a number that seems unlikely to be reached by July 9. Trump has only announced trade deals with the United Kingdom and Vietnam as of press time.

The letters were sent as Trump's constantly changing trade policies have rocked the economy throughout most of 2025. Inflation rose slightly as consumer spending tumbled in May, according to new federal data released in late June.

Other tariffs in effect include 25% duties on aluminum, steel, cars, and light trucks, along with a 10% baseline rate for many countries.

