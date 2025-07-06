Trump Slams Elon Musk's New Third Party, Calls Billionaire 'Train Wreck'

After weeks of floating the idea following the very public and very acrimonious blowup of his relationship with President Donald Trump, Musk announced the so-called “America” Party was a go.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon, July 5, in a post on his X platform.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he wrote.

Just over 24 hours later, Trump hit back on his own platform, Truth Social.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks," Trump wrote early Sunday night, July 6. "He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them.

"The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!"

It's the latest salvo in a spirited tit-for-tat that started shortly after Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, left his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Friday, May 30.

At the root of the spat was Musk's repeated criticisms of the Republicans' spending-and-tax bill Congress approved and Trump signed into law on July 4th in a ceremony at the White House.

Amid the back-and-forth between the president and the billionaire entrepreneur, Trump was asked by a reporter if he was considering deporting Musk, a South African native, and replied, “I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look.”

In his Sunday post, Trump said of the bill he signed into law on Friday, July 4: "It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time.

"I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want - Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about - No more EV Mandate."

Trump also said tensions with Musk escalated after he pulled the nomination of Jared Isaacman to be the administrator of NASA the day after Musk left his DOGE post.

"Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before," Trump wrote in his Sunday night post. "Elon probably was, also.

"I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!"

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.