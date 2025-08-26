Trump Says 'Make Cracker Barrel A Winner Again' As Right Slams 'Woke' Rebrand

Trump made his first public comments about Cracker Barrel's changes on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Aug. 26. His post comes one day after the company responded to the strong criticism, admitting that it "could've done a better job."

Trump told the struggling restaurant chain to halt its rebranding plans.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump posted. "They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity.

"Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

Cracker Barrel has faced growing criticism from conservative figures over its efforts to modernize. Opponents of the rebrand have argued that the changes take away from the chain's Southern and country charm.

In the statement responding to its critics, Cracker Barrel said its heritage remains important, even as it adapts for the future.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," the company wrote. "We're truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

The chain pledged to keep signature touches such as rocking chairs, peg games, and Uncle Herschel, the longtime mascot whose image was dropped from the new logo.

"We love seeing how much you care about our 'old timer,'" Cracker Barrel said. "We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He's not going anywhere — he's family."

Left-leaning online users have mocked conservatives, who often target businesses in the "anti-woke" movement.

"I am as white and hillbilly as they come, and even I wouldn't claim Cracker Barrel as my culture," Missouri Democratic grassroots organizer Jess Piper wrote on Bluesky.

Jon Cooper, former Long Island chair for Barack Obama's campaign, shared an image resembling the retired Cracker Barrel logo with the words "Release the Files," alluding to the controversy as a distraction from Trump's ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"I love the new Cracker Barrel logo! 🧡 #EpsteinFiles," Cooper posted.

Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 locations nationwide, including dozens across the Northeast.

