Trump Reverses $5B NY Wind Halt After $50M Weekly Loss, Hochul And Norway’s Push To Save Jobs

The $5 billion project, spearheaded by Norwegian energy giant Equinor, had already completed more than 30 percent of construction — including seabed foundations and a Brooklyn terminal — when Interior Secretary Doug Burgum halted work on April 16, citing "flawed science."

That claim, echoed in a Fox News report and Burgum’s social media post, was not supported by any released data. NOAA Fisheries later confirmed:

“There is no scientific evidence linking large whale deaths to ongoing offshore wind activities.”

The halt, which blindsided industry experts, followed a multi-year federal environmental review. Empire Wind had been posted on the federal Permitting Dashboard since April 2020 and received full BOEM approval in early 2024. Equinor had secured financing and begun installation before the order hit — causing the company to lose an estimated $50 million per week.

Governor Kathy Hochul said she spent weeks pressing the White House to reverse the order, warning the shutdown would eliminate 1,500 union jobs and jeopardize power for 500,000 homes.

“I fought to save clean energy jobs in New York — and we got it done,” Hochul said in an official statement on Monday, May 19.

The political pressure paid off. On Monday, the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management informed Equinor that the stop-work order had been lifted. Construction will now resume, with a goal of full operation by 2027.

“We appreciate the fact that construction can now resume,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal, thanking Trump, Hochul, and even Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, whose government raised the issue directly with U.S. officials.

The Empire Wind project is central to New York’s 2040 zero-emissions mandate and could not come at a more urgent time. A recent Aurora Energy Research report found that NYC and Long Island may face 461 megawatts in shortages as soon as 2025 without the Empire, Sunrise, and South Fork wind farms. The report also said offshore wind could’ve saved $77 million in just one cold winter month in 2022.

Meanwhile, NOAA reiterated that the leading causes of whale deaths — often cited by offshore wind opponents — are vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, not turbine construction.

“This project delivers on the energy ambitions shared by the U.S. and New York,” added Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US. “Empire Wind supports jobs and infrastructure across NY, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina.”

Equinor will now reassess the project’s economics and engage with regulators to mitigate delays caused by the halt. Despite the disruption, the company still aims to hit key installation targets in 2025.

