Trump Responds To Rumors About His Health During Oval Office Announcement

After several days in which he's been largely out of the public eye, speculation about his condition swirled on social media, with conspiracy theories surfacing. He was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) in July.

The White House has not commented on the speculation or provided additional medical updates. They have cited frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin as a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen” as the reason for bruising and discoloration on his right hand.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Trump at the 45-minute briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?"

"Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful," Trump responded. "They went very well. Like this one is going very well.

"And then, I didn't do any in two days and they said, 'There must be something wrong with him.' (Former President Joe) Biden wouldn't do them for months. You wouldn't see him, and nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."

"I knew they were saying, 'Is he OK?' 'How's he feeling?' 'What's wrong?' No, I was very active this Labor Day."

Earlier at the Oval Office briefing, Trump announced his intention to overturn an action from the Biden administration by relocating the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

This unit, which is part of the US Department of Defense, oversees military operations in outer space, specifically at altitudes of 62 miles and above mean sea level. It is tasked with the operational deployment of space forces provided by the DOD’s uniformed services.

Trump said Huntsville will "forever be known as 'Rocket City.' "

"We love Alabama," Trump said. "I only won it by about 47 points. I don't think that influenced my decision, no, right?"

Trump said five other states also wanted to host the headquarters.

Trump said the move would result in the addition of over 30,000 jobs and hundreds of billions of dollars in investment.

Established in the early 1980s, the command was created to manage the US military’s satellites and collaborate with other high-level headquarters.

In 2002, it was integrated into US Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, but was reestablished under Trump in 2019.

Trump also announced in the Oval Office that the US military "shot out" a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela. He said he had just been briefed on the incident and more details would be released.

Minutes later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X: "As @potus just announced moments ago, today the US military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization."

