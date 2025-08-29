Trump Reportedly Revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service Detail Before Book Tour

Trump revoked the protection for his 2024 campaign rival, CNN first reported on Friday, Aug. 29. The order was terminated in a letter titled "Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security," which was dated Thursday, Aug. 28.

Federal law grants former vice presidents six months of protection after leaving office, which expired for Harris on July 21. Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden signed a directive extending her detail for another year, according to multiple people familiar with the arrangement.

Trump's cancellation of Harris' Secret Service access comes as she's scheduled to begin a high-profile book tour on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Her memoir reflects on her short Presidential campaign after she stepped into the race in July 2024 to replace Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee.

Harris' schedule was expected to draw her into the public spotlight more than at any point since leaving the White House.

"You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," the letter reads in full, according to CNN.

The White House and Secret Service didn't immediately comment on Trump's decision.

Harris senior adviser Kirsten Allen praised the agents for their work.

"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Allen said in a statement to CNN.

Officials in Harris' native California said they were upset by Trump's move.

"The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses," said Bob Salladay, spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris' home in Los Angeles will no longer have federal protection.

"This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances, and more," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement to CNN. "This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles."

Without her Secret Service detail, aides worry not just about the absence of 24/7 bodyguards but also the loss of threat monitoring. Replacing that security privately could cost millions annually.

Harris' husband Doug Emhoff already lost his Secret Service protection when her original six-month period expired in July.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.