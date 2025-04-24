Trump: Redskins Name Had ‘Heritage, Something Special’ Amid Stadium Deal For Commanders

Poll Which nickname do you prefer? Washington Redskins Washington Commanders Washington Football Team Submit Vote View Results Current Results Which nickname do you prefer? Washington Redskins 87%

Washington Commanders 6%

Washington Football Team 6% Back to Vote

When asked about the team formerly known as the Redskins possibly moving back to the old RFK Stadium site — not far from the White House — Trump launched into a diatribe about team names, calling it “demeaning” to remove Indian surnames.

“I think the Indian population is a great part of this country, and a great heritage… We were talking about Massapequa on Long Island… The Chiefs, they call themselves… The Kansas City Chiefs… They’re not changing their name.”

After talking about “their quarterback,” and “the quarterback’s girlfriend too… his wife,” he ultimately stated that he “thinks it’s a positive thing… and when you go back to Indians, they told us they don’t know why these names are being taken off.”

“I think it’s degrading to the Indian population, and it’s a great population. They like when they’re called by various names.”

Trump acknowledged that the situation in Washington is “a little different,” though he shared his take on the team’s name.

“Perhaps that is a little different… a bit different… but I can tell you I spoke to people of Indian heritage who love that name, and I think it’s a much superior name to what they have right now,” he said. “It had heritage behind it, and it was something special.

“It may be popular or unpopular on this one, but I think most people will agree with me — it’s demeaning to Indians to change the name.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.