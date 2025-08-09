Trump Promises To ‘Essentially Stop Violent Crime’ In Nation's Capital — Starting Monday

Amid growing tensions about the president deploying federal officers in the nation's capital, Trump made plans for an announcement to start the week that will help curtail a perceived string of crime.

"On Monday, a (press conference) will be held at the White House, which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, DC,” he posted on Truth Social. “It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!!"

No details about Trump's announcement have been released by the White House, though it comes as he repeatedly threatened to federalize DC and take control, despite legal hurdles.

The move comes after a 19-year-old former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) worker was brutalized during a carjacking earlier this week.

“If DC doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City,” Trump warned this week on Truth Social, “and run this City how it should be run.”

If Trump hopes to go through with the idea of taking over DC, he will need Congress to overturn the 1973 Home Rule Act, which grants the city's residents the ability to elect a mayor and city council.

According to Trump, his lawyers have already started looking into the possibility of pushing that through Congress.

"We're looking at the DC Home Rule Act... This has to be the best-run place in the country, not the worst-run place in the country."

"It has so much potential and we're going to take care of it. You'll be safe walking around going down the street... You're not going to get mugged!"

